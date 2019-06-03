Neighbour unleashes pet dog, woman gets bitten; case lodged

A man allegedly unleased his pet dog on a 28-year-old woman from Manipur, who was strolling with her dog in Malviya Nagar, the police said on Sunday.

Yoya Lunglo, who is a nail artist, said that on May 31 evening, she was out for a walk with her dog in her locality. Her neighbour Subhash Chand, she said, was standing outside his house with his pet dog, a labrador. On seeing her, his dog started barking and she requested him to leash his dog but he instead started laughing and mocking her.

“I was unable to cross the area with my dog as his [neighbour’s] dog was barking at us. Instead of helping me out, he unleashed his dog. His dog attacked me and I was bitten on the hand,” said Ms. Lunglo in her police complaint.

The complainant mentioned that she was rescued by a passer-by, while the dog owner continued laughing and enjoyed the incident. He even made fun of her for being a girl who could not even face a dog and abused her as well.

She said she started bleeding profusely and the man did not refrain from making fun of her and instead of offering help, preferred to run inside his house with his pet. “It was a criminal act to harass me... I was a lonely and helpless woman there. It was all intentional,” Ms. Lunglo said.

“I went to his house and asked him to take me to a doctor as I am new to the area. He took me to a nearby clinic where the doctor referred me to Safdarjung Hospital due to the nature of my injury. The man refused to accompany me to the hospital and walked away. I called my friend for help and went to the hospital,” said the complainant.

Case under Section 289

She came back and informed the police about the incident. “We have registered an FIR under IPC Section 289 [negligent conduct with respect to animal] at Malviya Nagar police station. The case is under investigation. We will examine the CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the sequence of events,” said a police officer.

“The accused and his family are putting pressure on me to withdraw the complaint but I have refused,” claimed Ms. Lunglo.