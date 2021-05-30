Neighbour strangles septuagenarian to death during burglary attempt

The accused was released from Tihar jail two months ago

A 72-year-old building contractor was allegedly strangled to death at his home in south-west Delhi’s Sagarpur during a burglary attempt by his neighbour, who was released from Tihar jail two months ago, the police said on Sunday.

The police said they have arrested the accused along with his accomplice who received the stolen articles to further sell them.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when the victim had woken up to go to the washroom, the police said. The accused have been identified as Sunny and Bhanu.

The police reached the spot where one Sunil Saigal was found in an unconscious state. He was declared dead at the hospital. The victim’s daughter Mukta Saigal alleged that a few articles were missing from their house, a senior police officer said. She suspected that someone had killed her father and stolen these things, the police said.

The police analysed CCTV footage and arrested Sunny. Later, Bhanu was also arrested, the officer said. Bhanu was not involved in the killing. He received the stolen articles from Sunny to sell them, they said. Two cheque books, an ATM card, a mobile phone and one golden chain and ring were recovered from their possession, the police said.