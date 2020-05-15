Neighbour locks doctor inside house over COVID-19 fears

NEW DELHI

15 May 2020 23:53 IST

Doctor had returned from isolation facility after testing positive for the virus

A 27-year-old doctor in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj was allegedly locked inside her house by a neighbour when she returned from an isolation facility where she had gone after testing positive for COVID-19.

Case registered

The police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

The senior resident at a government hospital in north Delhi contracted the virus when she was deployed in a COVID-19 ward last month. She told the police that when she returned home to quarantine herself, she was allegedly asked by residents to leave. She then went to an isolation facility from where she returned on Wednesday after being tested negative.

The doctor told the police that when she returned, her neighbour came and started shouting at her and told her that she cannot stay.

The doctor said she tried to explain that she had tested negative but he did not listen and went on to lock her in her house from the outside saying that she had to leave the place. The doctor then called the Residents’ Welfare Association president for help, who informed the police.

RWA president Snehlata Rathi said the doctor had come to the residence on April 26 and was tested positive on April 30.

“We were not aware [about the doctor being infected] till May 5 when Health Department officials came and enquired about her. There was no warning poster outside the residence. We then spoke to the doctor in-charge here who ensured that the doctor went to an isolation facility,” she said.

Ms. Rathi, however, condemned the act of the neighbour and said that she fully supported the doctor and that the neighbour should not have behaved in the manner he did.

Apology tendered

“All the members of the RWA condemn the act. The neighbour also asked me if he could apologise to the doctor. He then went and told her he was sorry,” Ms Rathi said.

A senior police officer said that a case under IPC Sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was registered against the neighbour and investigation is under way.