Neighbour ends life after killing couple

New Delhi

05 August 2020 23:25 IST

‘Victim used to follow man’s daughter’

A man stabbed a couple to death following a quarrel in outer Delhi’s Narela, before ending his life by consuming poison, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night, they said. A quarrel broke out between the couple and their neighbour over some issue, following which the 50-year-old accused stabbed the couple with a knife. Later, he went to his house, changed his bloodstained clothes and then allegedly consumed poison.

Frequent fights

Investigation revealed that the accused had fights in the past with the couple and other neighbours. The accused had a young daughter and was apparently not happy with the victim’s dressing sense. The accused had earlier objected to his wearing shorts and sitting in front of their house. This had led to many fights, a police officer said.

However, the exact reason behind the quarrel on the night of the incident is still unknown and further investigation is under way to ascertain the exact reason, he said.

DCP (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said, “We received a PCR call regarding the murder around 2.40 a.m. On reaching the spot, the woman and her husband were found dead and the accused — Mohammad Mushtaq — had consumed poison after killing the couple. He later died during the course of treatment.”The knife has been recovered and legal action is being taken, he said. Another police officer said, “When our team was inspecting the crime scene, the accused [who had consumed poison before the team reached] went up to the terrace to hide. However, one of his neighbours alerted us and he was nabbed.”

After he was caught, the accused confessed to killing the couple. He alleged that the victim used to follow his daughter and this annoyed him. The accused fell unconscious and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment, he said.

The couple hailed from a village in Bihar. The man worked as a mechanic and his 25-year-old wife was a homemaker. They have two minor children, the police said.

Suicide prevention helpline:Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)