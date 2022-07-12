Neighbour arrested for raping two minor girls in Model Town

July 12, 2022 01:42 IST

59-year-old lured girls, aged 6 and 7, with chocolates, assaulted them several times in last two weeks: police

Two girls, aged six and seven years, were sexually assaulted by a 59-year-old neighbour in north-west Delhi’s Model Town. The accused, Kalicharan, who works as a vegetable vendor, was arrested on Saturday, said the police. He lured the girls with chocolates and toys, and after committing the crime threatened them to not tell anyone about it, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Poilce (North West) Usha Rangnani said the matter came to light on Saturday when the mothers of the two minors approached the police, alleging that their girls were raped by a neighbour. A police team reached the spot and a Crisis Intervention Centre counsellor spoke to the girls. The statements of the mothers were recorded and a medical examination of the victims was conducted later in the day. The medical report has confirmed sexual assault on both the victims, said the police.

A senior police officer said the girls told them that the neighbour assaulted them several times in the past 10-12 days. The victims and the accused lived nearby. He used to lure them by giving ₹5-₹10 to buy toffees, chocolates and toys. The latest assault was committed two-three days ago, the officer said.

Victims threatened

The accused threatened to kill the victims if they spoke about the incident to their parents, the officer said, adding that the older girl mustered some courage and told her mother about the assault. The mother then informed the other victim’s parents and together they decided to approach the police, the officer said.

The accused, who had fled the neigbourhood on Saturday, was arrested the same day by tracking his call detail records. Based on the mothers’ statements and the counsellor’s report, a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376AB (person committing an offence of rape on a woman under twelve years of age), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and further investigation is under way, the DCP said.