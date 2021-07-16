Neighbour and four others nabbedfor kidnapping three-year-old boy

NEW DELHI

Accused planned to sell the toddler to make quick money

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 3-year-old boy from north Delhi’s Timarpur , the police said on Thursday.

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said the accused have been identified as Raj Rani (70), Anuj Rani (35), Seema (35), Sunita (29) and Sarvesh (49.

On June 22, a man complained that his 3-year-old son has been missing and may have been kidnapped after which a case was registered. During probe, the police suspected the involvement of the complainant’s neighbour, Sunita.

“Her mobile phone was put on technical surveillance and other suspects were then identified,” an officer said.

On July 13, information was received that a woman and her mother in Jahangirpuri were trying to sell the child. “Immediately, a raid was conducted and Raj Rani and Anuj Rani were arrested. The child was then rescued,” Mr. Alphonse said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Seema, also from Jahangirpuri, handed over the child to Anuj who then gave him to her mother to take care of him. Seema was subsequently arrested. She allegedly told police that Sarvesh gave her the child after which he was arrested from Mukundpur.

When questioned, Sarvesh said Sunita had given him the child. “Sarvesh had promised Sunita that he would give her ₹70,000 for the task. Due to the monetary crisis during the pandemic, she agreed to commit the crime,” Mr. Alphose said. Raj, Anuj and Seema committed the crime for easy money. Sarvesh is an auto-driver, they said.

“They were looking for a possible buyer,” the DCP said.