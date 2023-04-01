ADVERTISEMENT

Nehru Place-IIT stretch of Chirag Dilli flyover reopened

April 01, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - New Delhi

Repair work on the opposite carriageway of the flyover has now started, Delhi Traffic Police said

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi Marlena at the Chirag Dilli flyover. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Traffic Police on Friday said the Nehru Place-IIT Delhi carriageway of the Chirag Dilli flyover has been reopened for vehicles.

The repair work on the carriageway from IIT Delhi to Nehru Place has now started, it added.

The Nehru Place-IIT Delhi stretch of the flyover on Outer Ring Road had been closed since March 12 for repair work by the Public Works Department (PWD).

PWD Minister Atishi had earlier said the repair work on the flyover will be completed in 30 days, instead of previously announced 50 days.

In its advisories, the traffic police had specified alternate routes for commuters.

