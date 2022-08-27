Nehru Place facelift driving away shoppers

DDA’s redevelopment work under way at Nehru Place in Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

New Delhi

Redevelopment work at Nehru Place, one of Delhi’s most popular commercial centres, is testing the patience of shop owners and commuters, who say nothing much has changed despite the construction work continuing for nearly one year now.

The facelift plan includes an amphitheatre, a skywalk, an automated parking lot and kiosks, among other facilities that have been earmarked by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Raju, a mobile repair store owner, said the work has remained snail-paced and chaotic with construction and demolition waste being scattered all over the market.

“The road outside the market near the Nehru Place metro station is in a pathetic state and gets flooded every time it rains. While some portions of the road have been repaired recently, the work seems shoddy and unsteady. This redevelopment work is driving away customers because of traffic jams and inadequate parking,” said Mr. Raju.

Mahinder Aggarwal, who heads a welfare association for traders based in the market, said the DDA started the work close to a year ago but facilities such as the skywalk are “not even close to nearing completion”.

“Nehru Place is known for the sale of computer and mobile accessories, besides clothing, and it used to enjoy a heavy footfall. The ongoing construction has impacted the market business and the situation is not likely to improve anytime soon. The automated parking facility is still in the initial stages of construction. Even for the repair of the road, we had to raise the issue multiple times in the past few months,” said Aggarwal, adding that the repair work not satisfactory.

No clarity on completion

Mr. Aggarwal said the refurbishing plan for the market, which was constructed in the 1970s, came with much promise but has, instead, left traders in a limbo as there is no clarity on when the project will be completed.

“In 2019, the DDA, which got ₹182 crore for the project, had promised us that the work will be completed in 18 months. Then there was a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but even after things settled down, our market has remained in a neglected state.”

Lack of parking space has become a major concern for two-wheeler and car owners, while parking attendants are facing a tough time accommodating the vehicles in the limited space near the market.

“The automated parking facility is likely to have a capacity of 700 cars. but right now I am struggling to get a decent spot for vehicles due to the space crunch. Vehicles are being parked in a haphazard manner as the parking area is in a bad shape. During rain, the whole stretch is filled with water and muddy deposits,” said a parking attendant, who did not wish to be named.

When reached for a comment on the status of the redevelopment work, the Delhi Development Authority did not respond.