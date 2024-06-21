Neglect threatens the Lodhi Art District in Delhi

“My tea stall was here when the walls around were getting a makeover with beautiful murals. It breaks my heart today to see the larger-than-life paintings neglected , with no maintenance or care whatsoever,” says Beni Prasad who has been running the tea stall in Block 15 of the famed Art Street in Lodhi Colony since 2010.

He points at two paintings, Unity by Pritesh completed in 2019 and Lavanya by Henrik made in 2016 that have lost their beauty due to the cracks in the wall, peeling of plaster and fading colours.

Thanish Thomas of St+art India Foundation, who had first come up with the idea of getting the walls painted by artists and creating the country’s first art district, says, “The murals gave a new meaning to walls that were standing blank. By inviting professionals from across the world, we created huge colourful canvasses of ideas. It is sad that in less than a decade’s time the artworks are ruined.”

The Lodhi Art District (LAD) showcases over 65 murals by Indian and international artists. They are also a means to spread awareness and initiate conversations on social issues.

Varied themes

The themes highlighted by the artists are important as they sought to change peoples’ mindsets and also underline the importance of our culture and heritage. The simplest of the murals have a narrative showing suffering, joy, struggle, and achievement.

For example Lavanya captures the portrait of Vimla, a roadside vendor who was once famous for selling parathas by the pavement in Khanna Market in Lodhi Colony. The aroma of those parathas was familiar to passers-by and those who lived in the locality.

Vimla’s sense of independence and dedication inspired Henrik to showcase the story of an ordinary woman who struggles to balance the many responsibilities of her life. The painting is a beautiful amalgamation of Vimla’s emotions of being able to earn and feed her family. The expression on her face says it all and grabs the attention of passers-by. Many pause for a moment maybe as a silent tribute to a commoner, who has passed on.

Barely eight years ago, the LAD was a popular destination for clicking photographs. But now, with each passing year, the walls look dirty with peeling paint. And the number of people coming to see the murals has also declined, thus defeating the purpose behind the concept, says Thomas.

The Tourist by Avinash and Kamesh also came up in 2016. The painting takes its cue from the smartphone revolution that saw a spurt in the number of selfie takers and Instagrammers in the last decade. The wall highlights an imposing painting of a person holding a camera in hand and taking a snapshot facing the road. It draws an impactful connection mirroring the action of people who come to see the paintings.

It is unfortunate that the paintings done with enthusiasm have deteriorated in multiple places. It reveals the lack of care and interest among people to preserve art. “We try to supervise the walls and occasionally plaster the areas that get damaged during the rainy season. But it is not possible to repaint the original work of an artist; we can at best try to coordinate a response from the creators by drawing their attention,” says Ankit Rahi, CPWD Civil Engineer.

Monitoring

Members of the Residents Welfare Association try to act as watchguards and prevent children from scraping the wall. But you will find adults spitting or urinating even though they can see the wall holds a painting, rues a Delhi Police personnel on patrol. “Lodhi Colony shot into fame after the splendour of these murals was talked about in the early days. Now nobody bothers or complains; it is not possible to keep vigil,” he says.

The latest painting added to the street art was by artist Ruchin Soni in 2023. He painted Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj in a collage of colour and black-and-white frames that represent his youth and later years and signify how his dance form was accepted through the decades and across age-groups. “Each art work demands lot of hard work and patience. But when displayed in open-air gallery than in galleries, I feel, they do not get the respect they deserve,” says Ruchin.

Interestingly, Priyesh Trivedi’s Unity portrays stakeholders such as the police, local residents and other important people in a simple educational poster format to convey that when people work in unity, things can be saved.

RIDHIMA THAREJA