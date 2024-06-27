NEET, UGC-NET row: student outfits begin indefinite protest

Several student outfits on Wednesday started an indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar here over the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and UGC-NET examination.

They also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the issue.

The call for the protest was given by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and it was joined by several NEET aspirants and university professors.

Both exams are conducted by the NTA every year. While NEET is held for admissions to undergraduate courses at medical colleges across the country, the UGC-NET is conducted twice a year for the selection of junior research fellows, assistant professors and PhD scholars.

Jitender Meena, an Assistant Professor at Delhi University, said they demanded the scrapping of the testing agency to “save the country’s education system”.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Dhananjay said the “irregularities” in the exams have shattered dreams of lakhs of students. “We have come here with the demand that the NTA should be scrapped and it should no longer be conducting exams,” he said.