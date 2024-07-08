NEET row: students urge apex court to fix NTA’s responsibility 

Student outfits on Sunday urged the Supreme Court to fix the responsibility of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the alleged irregularities in the conducting of the NEET-UG.

During a public meeting at Jantar Mantar, they also demanded that the test be conducted afresh, a demand already termed “irrational” by the Centre while deposing before the Supreme Court.

A three-judge Bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud is set to hear on Monday over 20 petitions regarding the alleged irregularities.

Commenting over the issue, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Dhananjay said they hope that the apex court would take into account the corruption prevalent in the testing body.

Abhigyan, the president of the Delhi unit of the Left-backed All India Students’ Association (AISA), said the NTA and the Education Minister “have lost credibility”. “The corruption starts at the top and those responsible should be identified. Immediate action is required against this organised crime in the NTA. We trust that the Bench will come down heavily on those who sacrificed the future of lakhs of students,” he added.

‘Declare CUET results’

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded that the NTA immediately declare results of the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses (CUET-UG).

“All universities and educational institutions should start their academic sessions on time. The academic sessions had been disrupted due to the pandemic in the past and the NTA’s mismanagement and irregularities are causing continuous problems for students. This must stop immediately,” ABVP’s national general secretary Yagywalkya Shukla said in a statement.

The CUET-UG exam was conducted from May 15 to May 29 and the results were supposed to be declared by June 30.

