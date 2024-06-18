ADVERTISEMENT

NEET exam row: AAP protests at Jantar Mantar, demands SC monitored probe

Updated - June 18, 2024 03:41 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 03:28 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded that a Supreme Court monitored probe be initiated into the matter

PTI

AAP leaders Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh and others during a protest against Central Government over alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 exam results, in New Delhi, on June 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders gathered at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 18 to protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded that a Supreme Court monitored probe be initiated into the matter.

"There are 24 lakh students, who appeared in the NEET exam. They prepared for 16 to 18 hours for the exam. Never before have people heard that someone paid a bribe to ace the exam," he said.

Mr. Bharadwaj cited the example of Bihar where some aspirants received the exam's question paper and answers in a 'safe house' near Patna a day before it was conducted on May 5.

"Some students have approached the Supreme Court. We want that a committee be set up to probe the matter and it should be monitored by the apex court," he added.

The NEET-UG 2024 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at 4,750 centres in 571 cities for more than 24 lakh candidates.

