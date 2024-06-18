GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NEET exam row: AAP protests at Jantar Mantar, demands SC monitored probe

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded that a Supreme Court monitored probe be initiated into the matter

Updated - June 18, 2024 03:41 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 03:28 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP leaders Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh and others during a protest against Central Government over alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 exam results, in New Delhi, on June 18, 2024.

AAP leaders Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh and others during a protest against Central Government over alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 exam results, in New Delhi, on June 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders gathered at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 18 to protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded that a Supreme Court monitored probe be initiated into the matter.

NEET paper leak: Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi ‘silence’
Even .001% negligence by anyone in conduct of NEET should be ‘thoroughly dealt with’: SC to Govt, NTA  

"There are 24 lakh students, who appeared in the NEET exam. They prepared for 16 to 18 hours for the exam. Never before have people heard that someone paid a bribe to ace the exam," he said.

Mr. Bharadwaj cited the example of Bihar where some aspirants received the exam's question paper and answers in a 'safe house' near Patna a day before it was conducted on May 5.

"Some students have approached the Supreme Court. We want that a committee be set up to probe the matter and it should be monitored by the apex court," he added.

The NEET-UG 2024 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at 4,750 centres in 571 cities for more than 24 lakh candidates.

Related Topics

medical colleges / medical education / entrance examination / medicine (education)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.