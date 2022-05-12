Neeraj Bawania’s gang member arrested

An active member of Neeraj Bawania’s gang has been arrested from Mangolpuri, the Delhi police said on Thursday.

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said the team laid a trap in Mangolpuri on Wednesday following a tip-off that the accused, identified as Amit, 30, would visit the area to meet one of his associates. Personnel were deployed to check every vehicle passing the area. Amit, who was riding a stolen bike, was nabbed during the procedure.

When Amit arrived, he was asked to produce the ownership documents of his bike. When he couldn’t, the police later found the bike was stolen, following which his identity was later revealed.

Upon interrogation, the accused revealed that he was a close associate of Bawania, and he targeted the father of a rival gangster — Kapil Mann, the officers said.

Amit further disclosed that on May 7, he along with another associate shot at Mann’s father sitting near his house in Narela; the victim was later declared dead, the police added.

The police said Amit had ten previous cases against him amounting to murder, attempt to murder, theft and Arms Act, adding that a new case has been registered against the accused under the Arms Act and section 411 of the Indian Penal Code.