Neeraj Bawania gang member held

NEW DELHI

28 September 2020 23:59 IST

A 24-year-old member of Neeraj Bawania gang, carrying a reward of ₹ 1lakh on his arrest, has been held by Special Cell, said officials on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah said that the accused — Parveen Sabarwal alias Mota from Jhajjar — is a sharpshooter and is involved murder cases from Delhi and Haryana.

A team led by Inspector Aditya Singh received information that Sabarwal would come to Bawana at 2 a.m. after which a trap was laid and he was arrested after a brief exchange of fire. “He fired on the police party and was shot in the leg,” Mr. Kushwah said.

Advertising

Advertising

Sabarwal, an engineering dropout, had allegedly killed a man named Rajesh alias Durmut in Rohini court in 2017. He also allegedly kidnapped and killed one Harish Hudda in 2019 along with other accomplices.