Neeraj Bawania gang member arrested

A 35-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvements in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion among others, the police said on Thursday. A reward of ₹1 lakh was announced on his arrest and he is an associate of Neeraj Bawania, the police said.

DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that the accused identified as Monu Bajitpur alias Dushyant alias Sumit, a resident of Bajitpur Thakran, was arrested on Tuesday evening.

Pistol recovered

The police claimed that they received a tip-off that he would come to Rohini Sector 16 to meet an associate after which a trap was laid and he was arrested. A semi-automatic pistol was recovered from his possession, the police said.

According to the police, Monu is an associate of Neeraj Bawania and came in contact with him and gangster Kala Asodiya in 2010. The accused had been attacked several times allegedly by rival gang of Ashok Pradhan, but survived.

Was planning murders

“He used to give threat calls to builders, businessmen and bookies for extortion on behalf of Neeraj Bawania gang. He was planning to eliminate Hitesh alias Happy, Sanam and Rahul of Ashok Pradhan gang,” Mr. Kushwah said.

The accused was allegedly involved in the murder of one Vikas. Vikas was shot dead while he was waiting in his vehicle outside a private school in Narela, the police said adding that Monu is involved in nine criminal cases.