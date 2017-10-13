Neeraj Bawana moves court

Arrested in connection with several cases lodged against him, Neeraj Bawana has approached a Delhi court seeking directions to Tihar Jail authorities to provide better conditions.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Pandit has sought a reply from jail officials on Bawana’s complaint by October 16.

In the application, moved through advocate M. S. Khan, the accused has alleged that he was kept in a high-risk ward along with others. He went on hunger strike demanding basic facilities, including proper food and medicines. The strike was called off after assurance from a jail official but nothing was done to improve the conditions thereafter and jail officials even threatened the inmates, the plea claimed.

Bawana has been chargesheeted in various cases, including offences punishable under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).