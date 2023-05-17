Need to involve parents in progress of their child: Atishi

May 17, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

Education Minister Atishi on Tuesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is working to introduce several education programmes, which were successfully implemented in the Delhi government-run schools, to the schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). “The expertise of teachers will help the Delhi government unlock the potential of MCD schools. Teachers here will be the flag bearers of an education revolution,” Ms. Atishi said. She made these comments at the end of a meeting with municipal school teachers on Tuesday, which was also attended by Mayor Shelly Oberoi. The Education Minister said work was going on to bring the municipal-run schools at par with private schools. “Delhi government schools have shown appreciation and recognition for their teachers’ work, resulting in global recognition for these schools. It is necessary to adopt the same culture of appreciation in MCD schools as well,” a teacher said.

