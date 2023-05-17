HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Need to involve parents in progress of their child: Atishi

May 17, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Education Minister Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Education Minister Atishi on Tuesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is working to introduce several education programmes, which were successfully implemented in the Delhi government-run schools, to the schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). “The expertise of teachers will help the Delhi government unlock the potential of MCD schools. Teachers here will be the flag bearers of an education revolution,” Ms. Atishi said. She made these comments at the end of a meeting with municipal school teachers on Tuesday, which was also attended by Mayor Shelly Oberoi. The Education Minister said work was going on to bring the municipal-run schools at par with private schools. “Delhi government schools have shown appreciation and recognition for their teachers’ work, resulting in global recognition for these schools. It is necessary to adopt the same culture of appreciation in MCD schools as well,” a teacher said.

Related Topics

Delhi / education

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.