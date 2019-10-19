Need to increase tomato, onion cultivation in north to prevent price hike: Centre

With tomato and onion prices continuing to soar in the Capital as well as in several metros, the Centre is considering a proposal to increase cultivation of these staple vegetables in the north Indian region.

In the short term, the largest tomato producing State of Andhra Pradesh has been asked to rush its harvest to Delhi and other major demand centres as a priority.

“Horticulture Commissioner has been asked to write to Andhra Pradesh Horticulture Commissioner asking him to dispatch the fresh tomatoes immediately for augmenting supplies in major demand centres, including Delhi-NCR,” said a statement from the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry, issued after an inter-ministerial committee meeting to review the price and availability of onions, tomatoes and pulses.

Karnataka’s tomato crop has already begun arriving at the mandis and started pushing prices lower in the southern region.

In the NCR, Mother Dairy has been directed to sell tomatoes at a maximum rate of ₹55 per kg and repackage its tomato puree into smaller quantities for wider retailing. Currently, tomatoes are selling at ₹ 60-₹80 per kg in the Delhi retail market.

However, in the long term, the committee acknowledged the importance of developing production centres closer to the major demand centres of northern India, especially given the seasonal surge in prices every year.

“Horticulture Commissioner was asked to consider the proposal under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) [a centrally sponsored scheme] for exploring the possibility of cultivation of more tomatoes and onions in Northern India,” said the statement.

It added that SAFAL, the government’s major retailer in the area, was advised to take advantage of Operation Green Scheme, which aims to reduce post-harvest losses by creation of farm gate infrastructure, agro-logistics and storage capacity.

With regard to onions and pulses, State governments were urged to pick up stock from the NAFED buffer and offload it in local markets in a bid to lower prices.

During the meeting, it was informed that trucks of onions from Maharashtra arriving in Delhi were being rejected despite the stock quality being checked by Delhi government officials at the point of dispatch itself. The Centre urged the Delhi government to depute more personnel at loading sources to ensure that there is no rejection on arrival and facilitate constant supply of the vegetable to the Capital, said the statement.