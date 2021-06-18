Need to develop criteria for assessing board students next year, says Sisodia

Education Minister Manish Sisodia hailed the evaluation criteria for CBSE and ICSE students.

18 June 2021 00:13 IST

He says exams should have been cancelled long time back

Welcoming the evaluation criteria of CBSE and ICSE that takes into account the performance of students over three years, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said there was a need to develop criteria for assessing board students next year.

“We cannot think that normal conditions will prevail anytime soon. To avoid another situation next year where we have to rush and take decisions with regard to administering board exams, we should already start developing a plan taking into account online exams and the modalities to conduct assessments and projects if schools have to open partially,” Mr. Sisodia, also the Education Minister, said.

He added that there was a need to accept the reality of the pandemic and understand that it might linger for a longer period of time. “What has happened this year is not feasible every year, we have to take well-thought decisions for the best interest of our students,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that cancelling board examinations should have been considered a long time back, instead of waiting for Supreme Court to intervene in the matter “It is unfortunate that Supreme Court and State governments had to intervene and protest for cancelling board exams...,”Mr. Sisodia said.