‘Need to cater to well-being of children’

NEW DELHI

11 August 2021 00:49 IST

Preparing for the opening of Delhi government schools, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that there was a need to bridge the loss of learning as well as cater to the mental and socio-emotional well-being of children.

Addressing a meeting of heads of school, Mr. Sidodia said, “Our children and teachers have gone through a harrowing phase of COVID-19, we need to get them out of that phase.”

He added that during the special PTM, most of the parents agreed that schools should reopen because, in the last 1.5 years, there has been a lot of damage to the education of children.

Mr. Sisodia directed the school heads to strictly follow the SOP issued by the Directorate of Education after the opening of the schools. He also sought suggestion on how to make students reconnect with learning.