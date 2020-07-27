Need to bring Delhi’s economy back on track, appeal to migrant workers to return: Kejriwal

New Delhi:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to citizens to play their part in reviving the economy of the city while taking adequate precautions against COVID-19. He also launched a job portal intended to bridge the gap between potential employers and employees, and appealed to migrant labourers, who had left the city during the lockdown, to return.

“It is my appeal to all the 2 crore people of Delhi who have managed to control the coronavirus with their hard work, understanding and care that now we have to fix the economy of Delhi too, we have to bring it back on track,” he said.

There had been significant improvement in the coronavirus situation in the Capital over the last few weeks, Mr. Kejriwal said. Cases were gradually reducing, the recovery rate was 88%, only 9% of the total patients were sick and 2 to 3% had died due to the disease, he added.

“I am happy that despite not affecting a lockdown again like elsewhere in the country we were able to resume economic activity due to our improving COVID situation,” said the Chief Minister.

“All those migrant workers who had left the city during the lockdown should come back now; I appeal to them to come back; many industrial and commercial activities want to resume but are not able to find the workforce,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal then launched an employment portal, jobs.delhi.gov.in, which seeks to bridge the gap between employees and employers in Delhi.

Not just those seeking to get employed but even those offering vacancies of any kind in jobs across categories in the city could utilise this portal which was, Labour Minister Gopal Rai said, a free service from the Delhi government.