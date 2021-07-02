‘Need to adopt novel approaches in teaching’

NEW DELHI

02 July 2021 04:11 IST

Sisodia lays foundation stone for construction of new school in Nasirpur Village

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said there was a need to urgently adopt novel approaches in teaching and learning to reduce the gap created by COVID.

Mr. Sisodia, also the Education Minister, was speaking at an event to inaugurate the construction of a new placement centre, open theater and auditorium at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

“The education sector has incurred maximum loss due to the pandemic. Reducing the learning gap is a very difficult mission to undertake, but an important one. We have to come together and take the responsibility of adopting newer and better approaches to teaching and learning in order to reduce this learning gap,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking on approaches to use in our online or semi-online modules, he said it would be incredibly unfair to students if we insist on teaching in traditional ways.

“We need to adopt a massive change in our teaching methods so that we can do justice to our present and future generation of children. I appeal to the teachers to adopt new and innovative methods of teaching and share them with other colleagues so that we can collectively reduce the learning gap of the students caused due to COVID19,” the Minister said.

Mr. Sisodia also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new school in Nasirpur Village in south-west Delhi. The Minister said the land was given to DDA by Gram Sabha and then DDA handed over the land to Education Department to construct a school, but it was unlawfully captured by the land mafia. But, the Delhi government had recently reclaimed the land.

“The Delhi government will complete the construction of this school within nine months and establish a state-of-the-art schooling facility. Along with providing excellent education, the school will also set up outstanding sports-related facilities including a swimming pool,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that at present, the nearest school in the area hosts 6,000 students and with the construction of this school, the pressure on the other school will also decrease.