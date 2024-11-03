GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Need people's support to defeat BJP, ensure 'good work' continues in Delhi, says Kejriwal

AAP leaders are undertaking 'padyatras (foot marches)' in different assembly segments in the run-up to the polls, due in February

Updated - November 03, 2024 07:10 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Delhi chief minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers during a gathering at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar on the occasion of ‘Vishwakarma Puja’, in New Delhi.

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers during a gathering at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar on the occasion of ‘Vishwakarma Puja’, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (November 3, 2024) said he needed the support of the people to defeat the BJP and ensure that the "good work" continued in Delhi.

The former chief minister resumed his 'padyatra' following a break for the festivals and urged the people of Delhi to vote for AAP in the assembly elections while accusing the BJP of halting development work.

"I need your support to defeat the BJP and keep the good work going in the city because I cannot do it alone. The BJP will stop all the work if it comes into power as it cannot match the facilities (being provided in Delhi) in states where it is already in power," he claimed.

There was no immediate response from the BJP on the claims.

AAP leaders are undertaking 'padyatras (foot marches)' in different assembly segments in the run-up to the polls, due in February.

Fight election instead of planning attacks, Kejriwal tells BJP

Mr. Kejriwal, who undertook a march in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, reiterated his promise to waive "inflated" water and electricity bills if he returns to power.

"Make our government in February and all your inflated bills will be waived, like we did before. So, (there is) no need to pay these bills," he claimed.

Published - November 03, 2024 07:08 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.