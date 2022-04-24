Need of the hour to encourage Ayurvedic institutes: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI

Ayurvedic institutes must contribute towards strengthening India’s health infrastructure, the Delhi High Court remarked while permitting Sumandeep Vidyapeeth, a private deemed-to-be university in Gujarat, to establish an Ayurvedic Medical College with 80 seats in Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (BAMS).

India has, after the outbreak of COVID-19, been staunchly promoting the Ayurvedic system of medicine, Justice Palli said, adding that it would be against the public interest to deny permission to Sumandeep Vidyapeeth and let these 80 “precious seats in BAMS go to waste”.

Sumandeep Vidyapeeth was denied permission to establish a new Ayurvedic Medical College after various deficiencies in its college were found by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board of the Indian System of Medicine (MARBISM).

The MARBISM had noted that only 50% teaching staff was available at Sumandeep Vidyapeeth, against the minimum requirement of 90%. It verified 13 teachers out of which 6 teachers were not considered as they were engaged with other institutes for this academic session.

Sumandeep Vidyapeeth, however, said that those six teachers had resigned from their earlier institutes, and had joined it as full-time salaried teachers. The High Court had found merit in Sumandeep Vidyapeeth’s submission.

On the other deficiency raised by MARBISM - of Sumandeep Vidyapeeth not properly maintaining the OPD and IPD records, and their staff duty roster, the court said these grounds were “extremely vague”.

The High Court said that the conclusion arrived at by MARBISM regarding the purported deficiencies was “wholly perverse” and it would be against the interest of justice of the students as well as the general public to deny permission to Sumandeep Vidyapeeth to establish the Ayurvedic Medical College with 80 seats.