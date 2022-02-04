Need more time consult stakeholders, Centre to HC

New Delhi

04 February 2022 01:42 IST

The Centre on Thursday sought time from the court to consult stakeholders, including state govts., on the issue of marital rape

In the wake of the High Court seeking clarity on whether the Centre would stick to its earlier stand - against making marital rape a criminal offence - the Centre on Thursday urged the court to defer the ongoing proceedings, seeking time to carry out a consultation process with all stake holders including all the State governments.

A Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice C. Hari Shankar had earlier this week said that if the Union government does not clarify its stand, the court would go by the earlier affidavits filed by it. The Bench had remarked that this issue could not be kept hanging.

The Union government had, in an affidavit filed in 2017, stated that criminalising marital rape “may destabilise the institution of marriage” and would become an easy tool for harassing husbands.

However, in an additional affidavit, filed on Thursday, the Centre said that it could assist the High Court “only after a consultative process is undertaken by the Central government with all stake holders including the state governments”.

“The government of India is committed to fully and meaningfully protect the liberty, dignity and rights of every woman who is the fundamental foundation and a pillar of a civilized society,” the Centre said.

“At the same time, the question involved in the petition may not be treated merely as a question concerning constitutional validity of a statutory provision as the subject matter has and will have very far reaching socio-legal implications in the country. The matter, therefore, needs a comprehensive approach rather than a strictly legal approach,” it added.

“The state governments are not before this court. No other stake holders are before this court other than few affected parties and the Central government,” it highlighted.

While the first petition in the case was filed in 2015, the day-to-day hearing commenced in January this year after one of the petitioners mentioned the matter for final hearing. This left, “no time for the Centre government to deliberate upon the issue and implication involved with all stake holders as such an exercise, by it very nature, takes a reasonable time,” the Centre stated in its affidavit.

“Absence of any such consultative process by the executive/ legislature, may result in some injustice to one section or the other,” it said.

The Central government submitted that, “considering the social impact involved, the intimate family relations being the subject matter and this court not having been fully familiarised with ground realities prevailing in different part of society of this large, populous and diverse country, taking a decision merely based upon the arguments of few lawyers may not serve the ends of justice”.

The High Court will continue hearing the case on Friday.

In India, marital rape is not defined in any statute or law. Two NGOs - RIT Foundation and All India Democratic Women’s Association, and two individuals, have sought striking down of the exception granted to husbands under Indian rape law.

The exception says sexual intercourse by a man with his wife aged 15 years or above is not rape even if it is without her consent. In October 2017, the Supreme Court increased the age of consent to 18 years.