‘Need inquisitorial system of trial in sexual assault cases’

The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) has demanded the setting up of a separate police force and replacing the colonial system of investigation and trial with a French inquisitorial system to deal with cases of crimes against women in the country.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BCD chairman K.C. Mittal said that though substantive legislative amendments were carried out in the Indian Penal Code following the Nirbhaya case, they had failed to reduce crime against women. “It is high time that the government take a call to revamp and change the system drastically,” read the letter.

He also suggested developing an app for immediate police help to women in case of harassment or assault.

Mr. Mittal added that the British justice delivery system had failed. “We must look into introducing an inquisitorial system, wholly or partially, for speedy probe and trial,” the letter read.

It also added that all pornographic content on the social media sites should be removed and responsible entities prosecuted.