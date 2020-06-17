‘Need help to upgrade Hindu Rao Hospital’

North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Avtar Singh on Tuesday said that the Delhi government would have to assist the civic body in increasing resources available at the Hindu Rao Hospital, which was recently declared a COVID-19 facility.

Following a meeting with doctors and hospital administration, Mr. Singh said that a lot of resources are required, which the government would be intimated. All the same, doctors at the hospital raised some issues regarding a specific area for donning and doffing PPE kits and other procedural issues but were assured that Standard Operating Procedures were being developed and would be put in place, a doctor informed.

The civic body, in a statement, said that the hospital has about 200 beds for COVID-19 patients and an additional 300 beds will be installed. The casualty ward has been converted into a COVID-19 facility and a flu clinic has been started. Hospital officials said that facility has been made for staff to stay in hospital premises.