Need full control of 12 Delhi govt.-funded colleges, says Atishi

December 02, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Friday wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, highlighting alleged irregularities in the functioning of 12 Delhi government-funded colleges. Ms. Atishi urged the Union Minister to either hand over full control of the colleges to the Delhi government or take charge of the colleges and their funding.

She added that if the colleges continue to remain affiliated with Delhi University (DU), the Delhi government will not allocate any grant-in-aid to the colleges from the next financial year.

DU has 90 colleges, out of which 12 colleges are funded by the Delhi government, which include Bhagini Nivedita College, Maharaja Agrasen College, and Shaheed Rajguru College.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Serious irregularities’

In her letter to the Union Education Minister, Ms. Atishi said over the past few years, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Audit had noted “several serious irregularities and procedural lapses involving hundreds of crores”, which include creating posts and engaging teaching and non-teaching staff without the approval of the Delhi government’s Administrative and Finance Departments.

“Despite having crores of funds in their corpus, many of these colleges have not taken any initiative to pay the salaries or other dues of their staff in a timely manner,” Ms. Atishi wrote.

The Delhi Education Minister suggested that the Centre direct DU to de-affiliate the 12 colleges, following which the Delhi government would bring them under the ambit of Ambedkar University or Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University.

“The Delhi government will thereafter provide full funding to these institutions. Over the years, these colleges may become autonomous degree-granting colleges as envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020,” she said.

The other option Ms. Atishi proposed was for the colleges to remain affiliated with DU, with the Centre taking the responsibility to fully fund them directly through the University Grants Commission or the proposed Higher Education Grants Council in future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.