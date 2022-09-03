Need 4 months to fill vacancies at consumer forums, Delhi govt. to HC

Govt. said 26 of the 30 posts at consumer forums have been filled

Staff Reporter
September 03, 2022 00:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was hearing public interest litigation highlighting the poor state of the consumer courts established under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 in Delhi. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The State government informed the High Court on Friday that out of 30 sanctioned posts in district consumer forums here, 26 have been filled up and the process to fill the remaining is going on.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad granted time to the government to fill up the vacancies and provide all facilities to judicial officers, litigants, and lawyers in consumer courts.

It listed the matter for further hearing on January 27, next year, with a direction to file a fresh status report with the developments.

The Delhi government’s counsel sought four months to fill up the vacancies and provide facilities in the consumer forums.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was hearing public interest litigation highlighting the poor state of the consumer courts established under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 in Delhi.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Petitioner Sangam Singh Kochar pointed out that there were several vacancies in the consumer forums and highlighted the lack of facilities such as drinking water, toilets etc.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
judiciary (system of justice)
consumer issue

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app