Need 4 months to fill vacancies at consumer forums, Delhi govt. to HC

The court was hearing public interest litigation highlighting the poor state of the consumer courts established under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 in Delhi. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Govt. said 26 of the 30 posts at consumer forums have been filled

The State government informed the High Court on Friday that out of 30 sanctioned posts in district consumer forums here, 26 have been filled up and the process to fill the remaining is going on.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad granted time to the government to fill up the vacancies and provide all facilities to judicial officers, litigants, and lawyers in consumer courts.

It listed the matter for further hearing on January 27, next year, with a direction to file a fresh status report with the developments.

The Delhi government’s counsel sought four months to fill up the vacancies and provide facilities in the consumer forums.

Petitioner Sangam Singh Kochar pointed out that there were several vacancies in the consumer forums and highlighted the lack of facilities such as drinking water, toilets etc.