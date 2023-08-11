Nearly two decades on, Savdha Ghera dwellers await land rights

August 11, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Savita Rani was barely 25 and a young mother when she first came to Savdha Ghera, a jhuggi jhopri resettlement colony in north-west Delhi, in 2006. Evicted from the jhuggi jhopri cluster in Paharganj, Ms. Rani and her family, like many others, were relocated to Savdha Ghera with the promise of land ownership and basic amenities. Nearly two decades later, all these families are still waiting for proper documentation declaring their ownership over the land plots “allotted” to them back then, not to mention the lack of basic facilities.

In 2005-2006, several families were evicted from various slum clusters, including Paharganj, Dilshad Garden, and Khan Market, etc., as the Delhi government geared up to develop the area for the 2010 Commonwealth Games. They were brought to Savdha Ghera, an area which lacked adequate resources such as water, electricity, schools, hospitals, security, and connectivity. Two kinds of plots were allotted — 12 sq. metre and 18 sq. metre — at a cost of ₹7,000 for both sizes on a 10-year lease agreement by the Delhi government. These families were given a “pink slip” as a temporary ownership document. A token was provided to slum dwellers across jhuggi jhopri clusters on the basis of their ration card. The criteria for allotment of plots was initially based on these ration cards.

Divided into 14 blocks, most of the plots are “occupied” on paper but a Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) survey found several plots lying vacant despite being allotted to people for reasons, including the lack of infrastructure, transport connectivity etc.

While new families continue to trickle in and out of Savdha Ghera, the last allotment from the government’s end was in 2006.

Residents of the area are tired of waiting for the government to get any work done. Their main demands include paperwork for their plots, an updated survey of the cluster and its residents, a hospital that was promised in the Master Plan 2021 and a functional sewer line.

“When we first moved here, there was nothing but forest land bordering private farmlands. In the two decades that have passed, we (residents) have built Savdha from the ground up without the help of any government authorities,” Ms. Rani says, adding that the place badly needs government attention to make it liveable.

Fear of eviction

Residents of the area are scared that the government might evict them any moment again, leaving them to start from scratch.

Zarina Khan, 44, another resident of Savdha had moved with her family from Dilshad Garden in 2007. They were evicted from the area because of Metro construction. “We have spoken to many authorities over the years and have also written to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and the DDA regarding ownership rights but there has been no response,” says Ms. Khan.

Two years ago, over 1,000 residents signed and submitted a letter and a petition to the Delhi government demanding the rights to their plots, but other than a few calls from government officials promising them their demands will be met soon, they have not received any written response, Ms. Khan added.

When contacted a senior DUSIB official said, “It’s the Delhi Development Authority and not DUSIB which has the authority to provide land rights. We are only responsible for maintaining the colony.”

The DDA, however, refused to respond to The Hindu’s queries on the issue despite repeated requests.

Veena Bhardwaj of the Mahila Housing Trust, a civil society group that has been working with Savdha Ghera residents since they first moved to the area on issues such as water, sanitation, etc, says, “When residents first moved in here, there was absolutely nothing. They have invested in their homes and community. So, they deserve the ownership rights of their own home as well. Additionally, the government has also invested so much by bringing water, electricity, school, and a police chowki to the area. A little more push can turn it into a flourishing colony.”