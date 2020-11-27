Nearly 600 containment zones delineated in a week

New Delhi

27 November 2020 00:57 IST

City has 5,156 containment zones now

Close to 600 containment zones were delineated in the Capital over the last week amid the ongoing third wave of the pandemic. The virus has so far claimed over 8,800 lives in Delhi.

Revenue Department records put the total number of containment zones till November 25 at 5,156 — an addition of 596, an average of 85 per day — since November 20 as the authorities concerned put into effect a strategy based on enhanced surveillance and strict enforcement in containment zones to contain the infection.

According to the Delhi government, the positivity rate in the city is currently 8.65% and the death rate 1.77%.

Advertising

Advertising

COVID-19 cases, according to Revenue Department records, surged between November 13 and November 20 with the delineation of containment zones along side. The maximum rise of 104 zones was recorded on Deepavali.

According to Delhi government records, there were 4,184 containment zones on November 13 that increased to 4,288 on November 14. As of November 20, the total number of containment zones in the Capital stood at 4,560.

Till November 25, 11,003 containment zones have been marked in the city since the pandemic struck earlier this year, of which 10,669 were delineated after June 21.

Records posit that the South-West district has the most number of containment zones at 1,952 followed by 1,635 in the West district and 1,053 in the North-West district.

The North-East district has the least number of containment zones at 455 followed by 535 and 660 in the East and New Delhi districts.

On Wednesday, Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal had directed strict monitoring of COVID-19 patients of home isolation and ensure their timely hospitalization in case of emergency.