Nearly 4,000 await govt.’s ₹50,000 COVID-19 relief

Rukhmani Devi (69) in her two-room house in Shahabad Mohammadpur.

New Delhi

05 September 2021 04:20 IST

Over 6,000 people who lost kin to deadly virus have applied for scheme; pendency largely due to procedural bottlenecks

In September last year, 69-year-old Rukhmani Devi watched helplessly as her husband was rushed to a hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19. She never saw him again.

Her husband, 74-year-old Sardar Singh, died a couple of days later on September 20. “After he died, I never got the chance to see his face,” Ms. Devi said as she welled up at her two-room house in Shahabad Mohammadpur.

“I am unwell and survive on my husband’s pension, my son doesn’t give me anything. The officials who came to our house said that we will get money [under the Delhi government’s relief scheme for people who have lost a family member to COVID-19], but it has been more than two months and we are yet to get anything,” said the frail septuagenarian.

According to official data seen by The Hindu, a total of 6,036 people have applied for compensation of ₹50,000 under the scheme. Out of this, 66% (3,995) of the applications were not approved as of Saturday. Most of 3,995 applications are pending approval due to conditions not being met even after filing the request, said officials.

Only 10.9% got money

The government has released money to only 10.9% of the applicants till now.

When contacted, a Delhi government spokesperson said some people were facing difficulties in getting the required documents.

The Social Welfare Minister recently asked officials to expedite the process of issuing necessary documents.

“The approvals will pick up soon as the Minister has already given directions,” the spokesperson said.

The Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna was notified around two and a half months ago to “provide immediate financial relief” to families who have lost their dear ones to COVID-19.

The beneficiaries include children who have lost one or both parents to COVID-19. There are 6,200 children who are left with a single parent and 292 left orphaned as on August 16 due to COVID-19, as per a status report filed by the Delhi government to the High Court.

On August 23, the High Court had said that it “would be unfair to expect children, who lost their parents, to be able to procure documents and avail benefits” and directed the government to fix issues in the process to get compensation.

For getting the compensation, a person has to submit five documents online, including death certificate and proof of COVID-19 death.

But even after submitting the documents, one of two conditions have to be fulfilled: The death must be certified as COVID-19 death as per a list by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Else, the death must have happened within one month of testing positive for COVID-19 plus it has to be verified as COVID-19 death by the Health Department of the Delhi government.

This condition is proving to be a bottleneck for approving cases, officials said.

“If the name of the deceased is not part of the MHA list, the file is sent to the Health Department for verification,” an official said.

The government is trying to help people with the procedure at every step and the scheme is the “government’s topmost priority” at this point, said officials.

A Delhi government source said authorities are looking at tweaking this requirement of verification by the Health Department to speed up the process.

Some people are also finding it difficult to get a surviving member certificate, which is one of the five required documents.

“The process takes time as we have to also make sure that no one is making fake certificates to get the money,” another official said.

No data

Under the same scheme, a monthly assistance of ₹2,500 to specific categories of people who have lost their family members to COVID-19 is to be given. But a separate form has to be submitted online to avail this benefit. The government started sanctioning this amount to people around Thursday and the numbers are still low, said sources.

The Delhi government did not provide exact figures on how many people have applied for the relief of ₹2,500/month and how many have been approved.

Ms. Devi lives with her grandson whose parents died when he was young.

“I have been living with my grandparents since I was a child and now it is just the two of us. I am doing my third year in college and the only income we have is my grandfather’s pension, which is ₹6,500. He had taken a loan for his sister’s wedding and that’s why his pension is less. He used to work for the electricity department,” said Sagar Saini.

“Two teachers had come to our place about two months ago and now we are entering the third month. It will be really helpful if we get some money from the government,” he added.

When asked whether they face any financial issues, Ms. Devi said: “We have a house, but we cannot break the house and eat when we are hungry, right?”