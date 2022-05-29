Nearly 3,500 persons arrested for gambling in 2022

An IPL betting racket was recently busted in Nihal Viha

An IPL betting racket was recently busted in Nihal Viha

The Delhi police arrested nearly 3,502 people involved in a total of 1,489 organised and unorganised betting rackets in the city this year, according to the data available till May 15. A large number of these rackets were believed to have been involved in betting on the IPL, whose 15th season came to a close on Sunday. All the arrested were booked under the Delhi Public Gambling Act.

A glance at the Delhi police’s data on betting rackets for the past few years suggests a constant decline in the number of such rackets operating in the Capital. In 2021, a total of 2,011 cases of gambling were reported while 5,776 persons were held. In 2020, 2,414 betting rackets were busted for which 6,291 people were arrested. In 2019, 2,339 cases were reported for which 8,009 persons were held.

Senior police officers said that such betting rackets operate both on a small scale, in which petty criminals with few or no criminal history are involved, as well as on a larger scale, which are better planned and are based on networked betting, in several persons in different cities and states are connected through call where bids are discussed throughout the match.

“Small-scale betting rackets involve mostly people like autorickshaw drivers, truck drivers, street vendors, etc. They are mostly caught from jhuggi jhopri clusters where our teams are stationed to check on any such illicit activities. Most police stations have specialised cells to act on tip-offs received regarding people carrying out betting,” a senior police officer said.

The officer added that in view of the ongoing IPL season, police have mostly been cracking down on several organised betting rackets. “In most cases, the bookies rent a room and carry out betting primarily through their phones and computers,” the officer said, adding that the betting money is mostly moved online.

On May 22, the Delhi police busted an IPL betting racket in Nihal Vihar and arrested six persons. Apart from recovering nearly ₹75,000 in cash, police recovered microphones, recorders, and five mobile phones that were used for gambling. Senior officers said that such rackets use highly sophisticated devices for betting in order to ensure smooth call transmission.

An officer said that in some cases, proceeds from the crime are also used by the accused persons for illicit activities like “cross-border terrorism”. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana also had earlier directed senior police officers to take strict action against gamblers and betting rackets and ensure their speedy arrest and prosecution.