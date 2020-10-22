‘Nearly 3.5 lakh corporation schoolchildren yet to get books’

Party appeals to Adesh Gupta to not engage in politics over education

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have not given books to 3.5 lakh children of 700 schools.

“BJP leaders are getting richer while the BJP-ruled municipal schools and hospitals are getting worse day by day. How will students study without books,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said during a press conference.

“The BJP-run civic bodies committed a heinous crime which will directly impact the lives of Delhi students. BJP-run municipal corporation is responsible in providing quality primary education, but they have been highly irresponsible in living up to their duty. It currently has thousands of schools under them, and almost 700 schools are such which have a strength of 3.5 lakh, but the students have not yet received their books,” Mr. Pathak said.

The party also appealed to the BJP State president Adesh Gupta to not engage in politics over students’ education.

“I appeal to Mr. Gupta to not play with the lives of the students. You have a budget of ₹20 crore and yet unable to provide books to your schools. The AAP government demands the BJP to provide the books to the students as the session has already begun,” the AAP leader said.