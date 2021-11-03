Delhi

Nearly 3,000 firemen on duty for Diwali

Around 3,000 fire fighters will be on duty for two days on Diwali, officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said on Sunday, adding that teams will be deployed in over 30 specific locations across the capital to respond to calls.

The DFS said that despite ban on the sale of firecrackers, they got 205 fire-related calls till Diwali midnight in 2020.

The department said in a meeting chaired by its director Atul Garg on October 12 to discuss the preparations for Diwali, it was decided that fire units will be deployed at over 20 locations across the city for two days - on November 3 and November 4, from 5 pm to midnight.

The locations include Bara Tooti Chowk, Tilak Nagar, Lajpat Nagar (Central Market), Lal Kuan Chowk, Lahori Gate, Nangloi, South Extension, Sonia Vihar, Mehrauli, Ghitorni metro station, among others.

A senior fire official at the DFS said bikes fitted with fire-fighting equipment will also be deployed in the streets and narrow lanes at six other locations -- Ambedkar Nagar, Kapashera, Chandni Chowk, Sabji Mandi Ghanta Ghar, Paharganj Shiela Cinema, and Shadipur depot. Divisional officers will be responsible for ensuring availability of vehicles with essential equipments at designated locations.

The DFS said that no leave shall be granted to officials on November 3, 4 and 5, including those deployed at fire control room who are first responders to fire-calls.


