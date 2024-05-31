GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nearly 300 seized vehicles damaged in fire at police station yard  

Published - May 31, 2024 12:01 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Around 125 seized four-wheelers and 175 two-wheelers were damaged after a fire broke out at the Wazirabad police station in north-east Delhi on Thursday, an official said on Thursday.

 According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials, 14 fire tenders were pressed into the service after they received information about the incident around 2.30 p.m. 

DFS Divisional Officer Ashok K. Jaiswal said it seems somebody threw a butt of a cigarette near dry leaves in the police station yard, leading to the incident.

Meanwhile, the DFS said they received 183 fire-related calls on Wednesday, the highest so far this year. DFS Director Atul Garg said the rise in fire incidents is due to the prevailing heatwave in the region.

