‘Nearly 30 underground Delhi Metro stations are 5G-ready, rest to be upgraded soon’

August 06, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Metro is paving the way for 5G connectivity across its network, with sources saying that 29 of its 69 underground stations have been upgraded with the requisite infrastructure.

According to a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official, a 5G-compatible in-building solution has been deployed in 29 stations.

“The tunnel sections require an addition of 3,300-3,600 MHz cards in repeaters for 5G coverage, which are progressively under installation and commissioning,” he added.

Once this work is completed in all the underground stations, no other upgrades will be required to make 5G internet accessible for commuters, said the senior official.

However, the DMRC has not yet finalised a timeline for the completion of the entire process.

The official also said that telecom providers like Bharti Airtel, Jio and Vi have been advised to provide 5G connectivity at the various underground stations.

“While 29 stations have the infrastructure to support 5G, the rest are being upgraded by our infrastructure providers and should be ready in the next four months,” he added.

