Nearly 30% Delhiites developed antobodies against COVID-19: Jain cites 2nd serological survey

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said 29.1% of people have developed antibodies against COVID-19, as per a second serological survey done in the city earlier this month. Blood samples of over 15,000 people were randomly tested for the survey.
"It is a good sign that 29% of people have recovered. But we have not reached herd immunity level yet, so about 70% people do not have antibodies and they can be infected," Mr. Jain said while addressing a press conference. “If Delhi's population is considered 2 crore, then about 60 lakh people have developed antibodies and they have recovered," he added.
Out of the 11 districts, north east district has shown a result of 29%, south 27% and south east 33%, the Minister said.
The survey was done across the city from August 1 to 7 and about 15,400 random blood samples were collected from people of different age groups and demographics.
According to the first such survey done from June 27 to July 4, in which over 22,000 blood samples were collected, 22.8% of people had developed antibodies against the virus, after adjusting for sensitivity of the testing kits.
The third such survey will begin from September 1 in the city, the Minister said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath