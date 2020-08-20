Delhi

Nearly 30% Delhiites developed antobodies against COVID-19: Jain cites 2nd serological survey

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain during the inauguration of 450-bed COVID-19 care centre at Burari, in New Delhi on July 25, 2020.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain during the inauguration of 450-bed COVID-19 care centre at Burari, in New Delhi on July 25, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said 29.1% of people have developed antibodies against COVID-19, as per a second serological survey done in the city earlier this month. Blood samples of over 15,000 people were randomly tested for the survey.

"It is a good sign that 29% of people have recovered. But we have not reached herd immunity level yet, so about 70% people do not have antibodies and they can be infected," Mr. Jain said while addressing a press conference. “If Delhi's population is considered 2 crore, then about 60 lakh people have developed antibodies and they have recovered," he added.

Out of the 11 districts, north east district has shown a result of 29%, south 27% and south east 33%, the Minister said.

The survey was done across the city from August 1 to 7 and about 15,400 random blood samples were collected from people of different age groups and demographics.

According to the first such survey done from June 27 to July 4, in which over 22,000 blood samples were collected, 22.8% of people had developed antibodies against the virus, after adjusting for sensitivity of the testing kits.

The third such survey will begin from September 1 in the city, the Minister said.

