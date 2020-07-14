Nearly 3 lakh rapid antigen tests in Delhi

New Delhi

14 July 2020 04:58 IST

Total positivity rate in city is 9%: govt.

A total of 2,99,699 rapid antigen tests have been conducted in Delhi since June 18, stated data released by the Delhi government on Monday.

While the total positivity rate in Delhi is currently around 9%, the positivity rate is 6.5% for antigen testing, the data shows. A rapid antigen test is done using the nasal swab of a person and gives a result within 30 minutes.

It also stated that south-west district leads in the number of such tests done while east district has done the least tests. The south-west district has conducted 43,044 tests followed by the north district with 33,350 tests and south district with 32,190 tests as on Sunday.

Also, the positivity rate of rapid antigen testing is less than RT PCR testing. In almost the same period, the positivity rate for RT PCR tests is 30.5%. Of the 658 containment zones in the city, 101 are in the south-west district followed by 97 in the west district. The north-east district with 30 containment zones has the least number of such zones.