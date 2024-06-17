ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 2.4 lakh violators challaned over parking in Delhi

Published - June 17, 2024 01:28 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police have penalised over 2.4 lakh violators for improper parking this year so far, an increase of nearly 35% as compared with the corresponding period the last year.

An official said last year, only 1.8 lakh violators were penalised.

The surge in the prosecution rate comes after the police started a crackdown against improper parking, which has been identified as a major reason behind traffic congestion and accidents.

According to data shared by the police, the places where the highest number of challans were issued are Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, Samaypur Badli, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Kotwali, Rajouri Garden, Dwarka, and Ashok Vihar.

