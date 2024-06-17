GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nearly 2.4 lakh violators challaned over parking in Delhi

Published - June 17, 2024 01:28 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police have penalised over 2.4 lakh violators for improper parking this year so far, an increase of nearly 35% as compared with the corresponding period the last year.

An official said last year, only 1.8 lakh violators were penalised.

The surge in the prosecution rate comes after the police started a crackdown against improper parking, which has been identified as a major reason behind traffic congestion and accidents.

According to data shared by the police, the places where the highest number of challans were issued are Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, Samaypur Badli, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Kotwali, Rajouri Garden, Dwarka, and Ashok Vihar.

Related Topics

traffic / violation of law / road safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.