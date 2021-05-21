‘Nearly 200 cases of black fungus infection in Delhi’

Satyendar Jain

NEW DELHI

21 May 2021 23:43 IST

Minister cautions those who have taken steroids to be alert

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that 197 cases of black fungus have been reported in the Capital and there was a shortage of medication to treat the infection across the country. He said that the infection was caused due to increase in blood sugar levels and decreased immunity, which stems from taking steroids to treat complications arising due to COVID-19.

“COVID-19 patients who have been given steroids during treatment should be vigilant for one week after its closure and should not leave the house. They need to be extra vigilant and have minimal social interaction. When blood sugar increases, viruses, fungi and bacteria attack very rapidly. There is a problem of shortage of black fungus medicine in the entire country including Delhi,” said Mr. Jain. He added that the drug to treat the infection is under the control of the Central government and it is giving medicines according to the quota to the State.

The Health Minister cautioned against treating black fungus infection at home and said that it can be treated through the standard protocol only. “Black fungus is on an increase because of two reasons, increase in blood sugar level, and the usage of steroids beyond the advice of doctors,” Mr. Jain said. He added that a healthy person has very low chances of getting black fungus and those that have taken steroids should be vigilant up until 7 days after the course.

Pan-India pangs

Mr. Jain said that that the problem of shortage of medicines for black fungus is not only in Delhi but in the whole country.

“Our demand is much more than what we are being given by the Centre. How can we equally distribute to hospitals when we have received less? Even the HC has stated that there is a shortage for its medicine in India and that the Centre should supply the medicines from anywhere they can,” Mr. Jain said.

The Health Minister added that the medicines to treat the infection cannot be purchased from medical stores as this cannot be treated at home.