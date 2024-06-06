Nearly 10 lakh households availing of free power scheme may see soaring summer bills

Around 10 lakh households that avail of the Delhi government’s electricity subsidy may see their tariffs soar due to the use of air conditioners, air coolers, and fans during the ongoing heatwave, according to data accessed by The Hindu.

Delhi, which saw maximum temperatures touch the 45-degree Celsius mark several times over the past few days, recorded a record-breaking peak power demand of 8,302 MW a week ago. Last year’s peak power demand was 7,438 MW.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission’s tariff policy allows households with fewer than 200 units of electricity consumption a month to avoid paying any bill under the voluntary subsidy scheme. Above the 200-unit limit, a rate of ₹4.50 per unit is charged till 400 units, beyond which each unit is charged ₹6.50. Moreover, consumers who breach the 400-unit mark are charged ₹800 extra as they stop receiving subsidies under the Delhi government’s 2021 tariff scheme.

The Hindu reviewed data shared by an industry source, which show that among 50–60 lakh households that consumed less than 800 units of electricity over a two-year period, fewer than 5% breached the subsidy cut-off of 400 units over the past two winters. However, last summer, a quarter of all households consuming less than 800 units of electricity lost their subsidy during summer and paid an additional ₹800.

The additional load was due to “the cooling load [in summers],” the source said.

“The number of subsidy recipients generally increases during the winter (November to February) and decreases during the summer (May to August),” the source added.

More customers are expected to lose out on subsidies due to higher use of ACs, air coolers, and fans