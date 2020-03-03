Delhi

NE Delhi violence: Man who pointed gun at unarmed policeman arrested from UP

A protestor brandishes a pistol during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, in north-east Delhi on February 24, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI
The man, identified as 33-year-old Shahrukh, is being brought to Delhi, according to officials.

A gun-wielding man, who was seen confronting an unarmed policeman during violence at Maujpur in northeast Delhi, has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh and is being brought to Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

In a video that went viral last week, the man, identified as 33-year-old Shahrukh, could be seen pointing his country-made pistol at the policeman on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road on February 24.

The man fired eight rounds in the presence of police personnel.

