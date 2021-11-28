NDTF member elected new DUTA president

He demands release of funds by the Delhi Government

After a gap of over two decades, the RSS-affiliated National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF) won the president’s post of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association with A.K. Bhagi defeating Abha Dev Habib of the Left-affiliated Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) by a margin of 1,382 votes.

The result of the DUTA election was announced on Saturday. Mr. Bhagi received 3,584 votes and Ms. Habib secured 2,202 votes, Prem Chand of the Congress-backed Academics for Action and Development (AAD) securing 832 votes and Shabana Azmi of the newly formed Adhoc Teachers' Front getting 263 votes.

Mr. Bhagi said of the several issues that DUTA would address, the most important ones were the regularisation of ad hoc teachers within two years and the release of full funds by the Delhi Government on an immediate basis. He added that the NDTF was committed to reviving the idea of DUTA with an inclusive approach and appealed to all the teachers’ groups in DU to join him.

Nandita Narain, the president of DTF, congratulated the newly elected leadership of DUTA and called upon it to fearlessly defend the democratic and critical legacy of the union by striving for absorption as per the correct roster and the rollback of the National Education Policy.

“The hasty and cynical promulgation of an NEP that denies equal educational and livelihood access to all social classes and ignores the importance of academic democratisation will continue to undermine our collective aspirations. Therefore, DUTA needs to mount a strong resistance to NEP,” Ms. Narain said.