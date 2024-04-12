NDMC’s Tree Ambulance to treat ailing trees

April 12, 2024 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) launched its ‘Tree Ambulance’ on Thursday to ensure proper treatment to its area ailing trees and to protect and enhance greenery in the New Delhi area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tree ambulance will be used to treat the ailing trees with infestation of diseases, pests and termites, etc. The hollow trunk of trees will be provided a new lease of life through surgery and treatment.

The customised, CNG-based tree ambulance will be equipped with two water tanks having 750 litres and 250 litres storage capacity and a high-pressure pump with a jetting hose. It will also have provisions for carrying equipment such as pesticides, fungicides and insecticides etc.

This initiative is being under take to maintain and upkeep of environment of New Delhi area, NDMC maintaining approximately 1500 acres of green area and 135 Green Avenues, 10 Major Parks,1400 Residential Colony Parks, 50 Roundabouts, 10 departmental Nurseries including 3 Hi- Tech Nurseries, 3 International Relationships Memorial Parks, many Happiness Areas and prestigious Garden like Nehru Park, Lodi Garden, Talkatora Garden and Sanjay Jheel, Children Park - India Gate, Central Parks - Connaught Place, CWG Park and Shanti Path.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.