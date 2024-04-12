GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

NDMC’s Tree Ambulance to treat ailing trees

April 12, 2024 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) launched its ‘Tree Ambulance’ on Thursday to ensure proper treatment to its area ailing trees and to protect and enhance greenery in the New Delhi area.

The tree ambulance will be used to treat the ailing trees with infestation of diseases, pests and termites, etc. The hollow trunk of trees will be provided a new lease of life through surgery and treatment.

The customised, CNG-based tree ambulance will be equipped with two water tanks having 750 litres and 250 litres storage capacity and a high-pressure pump with a jetting hose. It will also have provisions for carrying equipment such as pesticides, fungicides and insecticides etc.

This initiative is being under take to maintain and upkeep of environment of New Delhi area, NDMC maintaining approximately 1500 acres of green area and 135 Green Avenues, 10 Major Parks,1400 Residential Colony Parks, 50 Roundabouts, 10 departmental Nurseries including 3 Hi- Tech Nurseries, 3 International Relationships Memorial Parks, many Happiness Areas and prestigious Garden like Nehru Park, Lodi Garden, Talkatora Garden and Sanjay Jheel, Children Park - India Gate, Central Parks - Connaught Place, CWG Park and Shanti Path.

Related Topics

greens

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.